Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman moved to tears during Jimmy’s surprise Hall of Fame announcement

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

During halftime of the Packers vs. Seahawks NFC Divisional Playoff game, legendary former head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with news he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Johnson and his former quarterback, Troy Aikman, watching from the announcing booth in Green Bay, both got choked up at the surprise. During halftime of the Packers vs. Seahawks NFC Divisional Playoff game, legendary former head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with news he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Johnson and his former quarterback, Troy Aikman, watching from the announcing booth in Green Bay, both got choked up at the surprise. 👓 View full article

