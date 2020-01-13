Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman moved to tears during Jimmy’s surprise Hall of Fame announcement
Monday, 13 January 2020 () During halftime of the Packers vs.Seahawks NFC Divisional Playoff game, legendary former head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with news he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson and his former quarterback, Troy Aikman, watching from the announcing booth in Green Bay, both got choked up at the surprise.
Former Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Troy Aikman explained why it was so important his former head coach Jimmy Johnson, the leader... FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS News
Tweets about this
Q™️ RT @jonmachota: Troy Aikman with tears in his eyes as Jimmy Johnson chokes up while talking about how much it means to him to now be a memb… 4 seconds ago