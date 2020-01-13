Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman moved to tears during Jimmy’s surprise Hall of Fame announcement

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman moved to tears during Jimmy’s surprise Hall of Fame announcementDuring halftime of the Packers vs.Seahawks NFC Divisional Playoff game, legendary former head coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised with news he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson and his former quarterback, Troy Aikman, watching from the announcing booth in Green Bay, both got choked up at the surprise.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise [Video]JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise Spreading #JUMANJI Holiday Cheer Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought a next level surprise to some lucky #JUMANJI moviegoers! Thanks to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 04:11Published

Boris Johnson arrives with his dog Dilyn to cast General Election vote [Video]Boris Johnson arrives with his dog Dilyn to cast General Election vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his dog, Dilyn, at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster to cast his vote as polls open in the 2019 General Election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jimmy Johnson joins Bill Cowher as NFL coaches to be part of Hall of Fame's centennial class of 2020

Johnson was informed of the news during halftime of the Seahawks-Packers playoff game
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman on Jimmy Johnson being voted into HOF: ‘He’s gonna look real good in gold’

Troy Aikman on Jimmy Johnson being voted into HOF: ‘He’s gonna look real good in gold’Former Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Troy Aikman explained why it was so important his former head coach Jimmy Johnson, the leader...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

qmac24__

Q™️ RT @jonmachota: Troy Aikman with tears in his eyes as Jimmy Johnson chokes up while talking about how much it means to him to now be a memb… 4 seconds ago

lolam1222

Lola 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇨🇺🙏 RT @Cameron_Gray: Watching Troy Aikman watching Jimmy Johnson being told he's going to Canton and the @ProFootballHOF is about as good as i… 6 seconds ago

KingTaaylor

DT RT @rjochoa: Troy Aikman, 2006 Michael Irvin, 2007 Emmitt Smith, 2010 Jimmy Johnson, 2020 The Triplets and their Head Coach are all Pro… 7 seconds ago

Tha_BMC

BMC RT @MySportsUpdate: Here's the video: Former #Cowboys HC Jimmy Johnson gets word that he has been selected to the Pro Football HOF Centenni… 12 seconds ago

honorablemdwife

Jessica Rabbit RT @Jammer2233: Troy Aikman’s reaction shows me all I need to know about the type of leader/coach Jimmy Johnson was/is. Power of Coaching!… 13 seconds ago

TheOther_Daniel

Daniel V. RT @ComplexSports: All the feels. Jimmy Johnson finds out he’s been selected for the Hall of Fame. Troy Aikman tearing up as he watches 😢… 26 seconds ago

susancwebb

Susan Webb RT @rockyknowsbest: Troy Aikman’s heartfelt reaction to Jimmy Johnson’s HOF announcement was good football. https://t.co/hu1u9Dfww6 30 seconds ago

TheGMan19

Of Monkeys & Men 🇨🇦 RT @jonmachota: Troy Aikman in 2018: "This is the Cowboys Ring of Honor. It's not the Jerry Jones Ring of Honor. It's not the Tex Schramm R… 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.