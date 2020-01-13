Australia pacer Kane Richardson: We're the underdogs Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The mighty Australian cricket team has come to India with a full squad and on their previous visit had beaten the hosts 3-2 with a depleted outfit and, that too after trailing 0-2 in the five-game rubber.



But even the return of top batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith into the 50-over squad from last year's World Cup, along... The mighty Australian cricket team has come to India with a full squad and on their previous visit had beaten the hosts 3-2 with a depleted outfit and, that too after trailing 0-2 in the five-game rubber.But even the return of top batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith into the 50-over squad from last year's World Cup, along 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Australia coach 'camped out' at Wankhede to understand dew' Australia pacer Kane Richardson said on Sunday that coach Andrew McDonald "camped out" at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night so as to understand what...

Sify 2 days ago





Tweets about this SportsNews71.com Playing In India "Biggest Challenge In White-Ball Cricket": Australia Pacer https://t.co/7m7cRLaPHq 1 day ago mid-day Australia pacer Kane Richardson stresses on the difficulty of conquering powerful India ahead of three-match ODI se… https://t.co/mMdNguKavx 1 day ago DT Next Australia pacer Kane Richardson said on Sunday that coach Andrew McDonald camped out at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium o… https://t.co/mzUskSD4TD 2 days ago SportsGridUK Playing In India "Biggest Challenge In White-Ball Cricket": Australia Pacer https://t.co/zgE4hYIbtt https://t.co/vpOFvXenos 2 days ago