Aaron Rodgers & Packers punch ticket to NFC title game in 28-23 thriller vs. Seahawks

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Aaron Rodgers & Packers punch ticket to NFC title game in 28-23 thriller vs. SeahawksReceiver Davante Adams set a Packers playoff record with 160 receiving yards as Green Bay held off a late surge by the Seahawks. After jumping out to a 28-10 lead, the Packers almost let the Seahawks come back, but made the stops they needed in the final minutes to secure a trip to the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.
News video: The Packers Offer $12 An Hour To Shovel Snow Prior To Playoffs

The Packers Offer $12 An Hour To Shovel Snow Prior To Playoffs 00:34

 A snowstorm is expected to hit Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday. This storm may be dumping 8-10 inches of snow on the city, reports Business Insider. Due to this, the Green Bay Packers have put out a call for 700 shovelers to clear Lambeau Field. The team is offering $12 an hour to those willing to...

Recent related news from verified sources

Packers fend off spirited Seahawks to set NFC title date with Niners

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay's spruced-up defence fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and...
CBC.ca

Five observations as Green Bay Packers clinch spot against 49ers in NFC championship game

Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and other takeaways from the Packers' NFC divisional-round win against the Seahawks.
USATODAY.com


CzechMan89

aNdReW RT @Peter_Bukowski: This was no ugly win. The stars stepped up to punch the Packers ticket to the NFC Championship Game, with Aaron Rodgers… 2 minutes ago

Peter_Bukowski

Peter Bukowski This was no ugly win. The stars stepped up to punch the Packers ticket to the NFC Championship Game, with Aaron Rod… https://t.co/qq5dlktZF0 10 minutes ago

SportsLine

SportsLine The Packers (-4.5) punch in a TD with 1:30 left in the 1st half to take a 21-3 lead over the Seahawks! In the 7 ma… https://t.co/bZmVhGWuH3 4 hours ago

hellomomtrovert

Kamee Collins I know it’s not my husband’s fault that he looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are kicking our***rn but that… https://t.co/9L4JEUUmqm 4 hours ago

drdiags

James Clough I feel what is going to be the Seahawks downfall is that Homer cannot provide the punch at RB and Marshawn Lynch's… https://t.co/jk7wMPNtkQ 1 week ago

