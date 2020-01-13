Global  

Davante Adams on record-breaking performance vs. Seahawks: ‘It was thrilling’

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Davante Adams on record-breaking performance vs. Seahawks: ‘It was thrilling’Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams set a Green Bay playoff record with 160 receiving yards against the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round and re-lived the performance with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews after the game.
