Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aaron Rodgers on heading to the NFC title game: ‘I’m gonna enjoy a nice glass of scotch tonight’

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Aaron Rodgers on heading to the NFC title game: ‘I’m gonna enjoy a nice glass of scotch tonight’Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped send his team to the NFC title game to face off with the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Rodgers said he's going to enjoy a nice adult beverage to celebrate the win.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers [Video]Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:29Published

Aaron Rodgers, NorCal Native NFL Quarterback, Shows Hometown Love On The Field [Video]Aaron Rodgers, NorCal Native NFL Quarterback, Shows Hometown Love On The Field

Aaron Rodgers showed off more than his moves on the field during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. He wore his heart on his cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Packers fend off spirited Seahawks to set NFC title date with Niners

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay's spruced-up defence fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and...
CBC.ca

Follow live: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson duel for berth in NFC Championship Game

Follow live: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson duel for berth in NFC Championship Game
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.