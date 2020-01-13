Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mahomes passes Kansas City past Houston, Packers top Seahawks

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit and defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? 00:54

 Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk [Video]Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night [Video]McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

A couple consisting of one Chiefs fan and one Texans fan traveled to Kansas City for tomorrow's game at Arrowhead stadium.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas City roars past Houston on Mahomes passes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit to defeat the...
Reuters Also reported by •cbs4.comBBC NewsBBC Sport

Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’

Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday night football, when the Houston Texans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Playoff game....
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RLLaughlin2

R L Laughlin RT @Reuters: Kansas City roars past Houston on Mahomes passes https://t.co/uyJaWezXfX https://t.co/BbBEeAkdtD 4 seconds ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Mahomes passes Kansas City past Houston, Packers top Seahawks https://t.co/aE9NfWbSMN https://t.co/a2mA0xkYSE 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 2-NFL-Mahomes passes Kansas City past Houston, Packers top Seahawks https://t.co/pUK48AV30I 40 minutes ago

KGBEntertainme1

KGBEntertainment1 RT @TheyCallMeTomO1: 🏈🏉 I'm Calling It 🏉🏈 I'm saying the Kansas City Chiefs will be the superbowl champs! https://t.co/50qZlvNuGr 1 hour ago

TheyCallMeTomO1

Thomas O'Connor 🇺🇸 🏈🏉 I'm Calling It 🏉🏈 I'm saying the Kansas City Chiefs will be the superbowl champs! https://t.co/50qZlvNuGr 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Kansas City roars past Houston on Mahomes passes https://t.co/uyJaWezXfX https://t.co/BbBEeAkdtD 2 hours ago

TJ_DaWriter

TJ DaWriter Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes breaks franchise record for TD passes in a playoff game https://t.co/DQiTs0T2SB 2 hours ago

ZeebestABC

🇺🇸Zee Down 24-0 with less than 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs already faced… https://t.co/xmiad78pk2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.