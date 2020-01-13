|
BBL: Marcus Stoinis slams 147, record highest individual score
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history, a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars here.
His sustained onslaught powered the Stars to a 44-run victory over Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Stoinis, who was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal...
