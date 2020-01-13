Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Power Rankings: Baylor bumps Zags from top spot

ESPN Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Gonzaga didn't drop a game, but did drop to No. 2 this week, thanks to a pair of remarkable road wins by the Baylor Bears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

College basketball power rankings: Duke takes the top spot away from Gonzaga and Baylor leapfrogs Butler

Things are getting noisier by the week in college hoops, which is just the way we like it
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NMEBBALL

NORTH METRO ELITE Power Rankings: Baylor bumps Zags from top spot https://t.co/ixGzwIVAcp https://t.co/7frLuYJtC0 17 minutes ago

PerduMarcel

Marcel Perdu Power Rankings: Baylor bumps Zags from top spot https://t.co/XkbaUMax2Y 59 minutes ago

PokerArticles

Poker Articles Power Rankings: Baylor bumps Zags from top spot https://t.co/8XpkmcTOP5 2 hours ago

ELITEHOOPSRPT

ELITE HOOPS REPORT Power Rankings: Baylor bumps Zags from top spot https://t.co/iYDnRBRrZB 3 hours ago

mclanea

Adam McLane Moving on up... https://t.co/k79oNRnbMC 3 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Power Rankings: Baylor bumps Zags from top spot https://t.co/1E93T0UF3N 4 hours ago

smfvk

 @null Baylor bumps Zags from top spot Gonzaga didn't drop a game, but did drop to No. https://t.co/Oi5ENpi7Xk 5 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Baylor bumps Zags from top spot https://t.co/hBvvTVaVYz https://t.co/yyWNiynzfH 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.