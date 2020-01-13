Global  

Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Panthers' all-time franchise points leader in win over Maple Leafs

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Panthers' all-time franchise points leader in win over Maple LeafsJonathan Huberdeau becomes the Florida Panthers' all-time franchise points leader in a convincing win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Panthers' franchise points leader in win over Maple Leafs

