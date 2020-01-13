Global  

Green BayÂ Packers hold on late vs. Seattle Seahawks to reach NFC Championship

Newsday Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
GREEN BAY, Wisc.Â -- Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and the Packers held on for a 28-23 victory Sunday night to reach the NFC championship game for the third time in six years.
