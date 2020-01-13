Global  

Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Panthers' franchise points leader in win over Maple Leafs

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Panthers' franchise points leader in win over Maple LeafsJonathan Huberdeau becomes the Florida Panthers' all-time franchise points leader in a convincing win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader

Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise's career points lead with 420, and the Panthers beat the Toronto...
CBC.ca

Huberdeau sets franchise points mark, Panthers over Leafs

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise’s career points lead with 420, and...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader | CBC Sports https://t.co/3chEjUwJYi 10 minutes ago

Rashedk61182337

Gadget Seller Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida’s all-time points leader https://t.co/AG8J8ljKIt 30 minutes ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Panthers’ franchise points leader in win over Maple Leafs https://t.co/5skVumBcDc https://t.co/sRejV3JYgV 39 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader - National Hockey League… https://t.co/U4TUFRW3yV 41 minutes ago

FOXPanthers

FOX Sports Panthers RT @FOXSportsFL: Jonathan Huberdeau becomes @FlaPanthers' franchise points leader in win over Maple Leafs. #FlaPanthers #OneTerritory #NHL… 46 minutes ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun Jonathan Huberdeau becomes @FlaPanthers' franchise points leader in win over Maple Leafs. #FlaPanthers… https://t.co/4yb8y4YTXx 46 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader https://t.co/HlI11AuEX2 https://t.co/JsEWmV22UG 47 minutes ago

JPRothSFL

Conform or be cast out RT @demorizi_eudy: Jonathan Huberdeau has 420 points as he becomes the Panthers franchise leader in points. Nice https://t.co/zP7jycBkw0 51 minutes ago

