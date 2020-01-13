Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LA Galaxy in talks to bring Chicharito to MLS

ESPN Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The LA Galaxy are in discussions with Sevilla and Mexico international striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, a source has confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chicharito signs with Galaxy to become highest-paid MLS star: report

Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from Spanish side Sevilla, the Los Angeles Times reported...
Reuters Also reported by •ESPN

Los Angeles Galaxy working on deal to sign Chicharito Hernandez and eyeing Olivier Giroud as an alternative

The Galaxy are looking for a striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left MLS for Serie A in Italy in January
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.