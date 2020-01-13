Global  

Alex de Minaur forced out of Adelaide International

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Alex de Minaur forced out of Adelaide InternationalTop-seeded Alex de Minaur has been forced to withdraw from the Adelaide International with an abdominal strain
De Minaur late withdrawal from inaugural Adelaide tournament

Australia's top-ranked men's player Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the inaugural Adelaide International due to a rib injury, organizers said on Monday,...
Reuters

Sport24.co.za | Injured De Minaur out of Adelaide event, Bencic advances

Belinda Bencic won her first match of the season, but there was agony for Alex de Minaur as the men's top seed pulled out of the Adelaide International.
News24

