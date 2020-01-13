Alex de Minaur forced out of Adelaide International



Recent related news from verified sources De Minaur late withdrawal from inaugural Adelaide tournament Australia's top-ranked men's player Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the inaugural Adelaide International due to a rib injury, organizers said on Monday,...

Reuters 9 hours ago



Sport24.co.za | Injured De Minaur out of Adelaide event, Bencic advances Belinda Bencic won her first match of the season, but there was agony for Alex de Minaur as the men's top seed pulled out of the Adelaide International.

News24 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this