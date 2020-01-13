Global  

Deshaun Watson after Texans implode vs. Chiefs: 'You might be disappointed, but I'm not'

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
For many in Houston, wasting a 24-point lead and falling to the Chiefs was downright devastating. Deshaun Watson doesn't see it that way, though.
News video: Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? 00:54

 Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk [Video]Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack..

Andy Reid says Chiefs are healthy heading into playoff game against Houston [Video]Andy Reid says Chiefs are healthy heading into playoff game against Houston

Andy Reid says Chiefs are healthy heading into playoff game against Houston

Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in check

Pass rush could be pivotal in Chiefs' quest to keep Houston's Watson in checkThe Kansas City Chiefs will go after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who got the better of the Chiefs in Week 6.
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPN

Deshaun Watson leads Texans to OT playoff win against Bills

Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in regulation and then led the winning drive in overtime as the Houston Texans claimed a 22-19 victory...
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

Cole_Boling

Cole M. Boling Here is my breakdown of the Texans self distraction. After the Texans were up 24-0. Deshaun Watson pointed at th… https://t.co/2UG3LF2eiY 1 hour ago

slvrbllt7

Denbrokid RT @JadeBurnam: Deshaun Watson in the #Texans locker room after this game. https://t.co/94pUjLHvWm 2 hours ago

mark7130

mark parker RT @JoriEpstein: Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s message to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after the game: “Go take it all. And stay healthy.” https:… 2 hours ago

SportsGossipCom

SportsGossip.com Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O’Brien After Texans Blow 24 Point Lead https://t.co/c6Fw7FJ0HL 2 hours ago

PMSportsNews

PM Sports News Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O’Brien After Texans Blow 24 Point Lead https://t.co/zMoYl5ZgNH 2 hours ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O’Brien After Texans Blow 24 Point Lead https://t.co/hRhi3gyRPz 2 hours ago

iNickDanger

Nick Danger RT @SportsRadio610: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson after today’s loss to the #Chiefs. (via @HoustonTexans) https://t.co/4kL8WvJROH 2 hours ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Deshaun Watson stands by coach Bill O'Brien after Texans' collapse now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/b0JmGKMaaQ 2 hours ago

