Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kansas City Chiefs tipped for Super Bowl win because of 'extra special' Patrick Mahomes

Daily Star Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs tipped for Super Bowl win because of 'extra special' Patrick MahomesThe Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Tennessee Titans to Arrowhead in the AFC championship game after they came back to beat the Houston Texans
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien 01:10

 Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien in college.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Army Reserve soldiers prepare for Middle East deployment [Video]Local Army Reserve soldiers prepare for Middle East deployment

As tensions rise in the Middle East, around 100 Army Reserve soldiers from the Special Troops Battalion, 89th Sustainment Brigade, prepare to deploy.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:45Published

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk [Video]Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mahomes passes Kansas City past Houston, Packers top Seahawks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit and defeated the...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

Chiefs' Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans' Fuller OK

Chiefs' Jones inactive for playoff game; Texans' Fuller OKThe Kansas City Chiefs are without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones for their divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.