Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again as Juventus go top with Roma win

Zee News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo continued his superb scoring form as Juventus won 2-1 away to AS Roma on Sunday and moved two points clear at the top of Serie A.
Sport24.co.za | Ronaldo hat-trick puts Juventus top as Ibrahimovic returns in Milan stalemate

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick to lift Juventus top of Serie A with a win over Cagliari.
News24

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again as Juventus go top with AS Roma win


Indian Express

