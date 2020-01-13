Global  

Premier League: Watford out of bottom three after win over Bournemouth

Monday, 13 January 2020
Watford moved out of the relegation zone as their stunning revival under new manager Nigel Pearson continued with a 3-0 victory at south coast strugglers Bournemouth on Sunday.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics [Video]Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics

Watford goalscorers Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney say that their side must not be complacent after climbing out of the relegation zone after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published

Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march

Jurgen Klopp hailed a “professional and mature” performance after Liverpool continued their relentless march to a first title in 30 years with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Bournemouth. Goals..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Watford revival continues with win at Bournemouth

Watford climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season as their remarkable revival under Nigel Pearson continued with a win at...
News24

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Resurgent Hornets climb out of the drop zone

Watford’s resurgence under Nigel Pearson continued as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three for the first time this...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportIndependentBBC NewsBBC Local News

