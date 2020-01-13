NewsMobile #RealMadrid worked hard and fought till the end: Zidane after Spanish #SuperCup win https://t.co/Ne5q93p7R2 11 minutes ago Devdiscourse Real Madrid worked hard and fought till the end: Zidane on Spanish Super Cup win https://t.co/OIT3XIiHoK 2 hours ago Angel ☝🏻🔟 Barcelona worked their***off the entire season last year.. #Messi put the team on his back, scoring goal after go… https://t.co/8VN0VghLqg 10 hours ago Ramsey @M6SS6GOAT @RafaelH117 He should, mainly because they don't deserve to be there. What's the purpose of this tournam… https://t.co/Z4VG69mR5W 4 days ago Tideakin @CAF_Online Congratulations!!! Well deserved. Playing for Real Madrid shows he has really worked hard and to have b… https://t.co/REYsbpE76p 5 days ago