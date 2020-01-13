Global  

Real Madrid worked hard and fought till the end: Zidane on Spanish Super Cup win

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Madrid [Spain], Jan 13 (ANI): After Real Madrid lifted their 11th Spanish Super Cup title, manager Zinedine Zidane said they worked hard and fought till the final whistle.
 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final

