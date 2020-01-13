Global  

Peter Siddle compares AB de Villiers to Glenn Maxwell

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 13 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers' Peter Siddle compared AB de Villiers, who is set to make is Big Bash League debut, to Glenn Maxwell saying that the former South African player can hit the ball everywhere.
