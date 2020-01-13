Global  

Bravo makes return, named in T20I squad for Ireland series

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
St. George's (Grenada), Jan 13 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who came out of international retirement in December last year, has been named in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Ireland.
