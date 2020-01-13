Global  

Sport24.co.za | Sharma, Shami recalled for India's T20 tour of NZ

News24 Monday, 13 January 2020
Senior batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have been recalled to India's Twenty20 squad for the tour of New Zealand.
 India captain Virat Kohli will have his deputy Rohit Sharma back from his break. Rohit returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson.

