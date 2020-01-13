Sport24.co.za | Sharma, Shami recalled for India's T20 tour of NZ

Senior batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have been recalled to India's Twenty20 squad for the tour of New Zealand.



Recent related news from verified sources Rohit returns, Sanju axed from T20Is for NZ tour Vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday returned to India's 16-member T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson....

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



