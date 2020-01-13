Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dwayne Bravo recalled in West Indies T20I squad for Ireland series

Zee News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been recalled in the 13-member T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Ireland, beginning at Grenada National Stadium on Wednesday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series [Video]West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published

Men in Blue gear up ahead of 3rd T20I match against West Indies [Video]Men in Blue gear up ahead of 3rd T20I match against West Indies

Men in Blue gear up ahead of 3rd T20I match against West Indies

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bravo, Powell recalled as West Indies announce squad for T20I series against Ireland

St George's [Grenada], Jan 13 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Monday recalled all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Rovman Powell as they announced a 13-man squad for the...
Sify Also reported by •News24BBC NewsReuters India

Dwayne Bravo named face of 10PL

Dubai, Jan 7 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been named the face of 10PL, which is a UAE-based tennis ball cricket tournament and a brainchild of...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.