Badminton world number 1 Kento Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*Kuala-Lumpur:* Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured and his driver was killed in a crash near Kuala Lumpur on Monday just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters. Police said the Japanese star, 25, suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face when the van carrying him to the city's airport crashed early in the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Shuttler Momota injured in crash, driver killed

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsRIA Nov.

Momota easily wins badminton Malaysia Masters

World number one Kento Momota won the Malaysia Masters after easily defeating Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 on Sunday. The victory in Malaysia lends...
Japan Today

