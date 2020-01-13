Badminton world number 1 Kento Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash
Monday, 13 January 2020 () *Kuala-Lumpur:* Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured and his driver was killed in a crash near Kuala Lumpur on Monday just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters. Police said the Japanese star, 25, suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face when the van carrying him to the city's airport crashed early in the...
39-year-old Frank Magliarditi of Henderson, who authorities say was a driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard on Dec. 3, had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.143%..
Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •RIA Nov.