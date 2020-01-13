Global  

Sergio Aguero becomes Premier League's highest overseas scorer

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 13 (IANS) Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero has become the most prolific foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history. He achieved the feat during Manchester City's drubbing of Aston Villa in the ongoing competition.
News video: Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? 01:09

 A look at the top scorers in the Premier League.

