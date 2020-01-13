Global  

James Hook: Ospreys and Wales back to retire at end of season

BBC Sport Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Wales back James Hook reveals he will retire from rugby at the end of the season as he eyes coaching and becoming a children's author.
