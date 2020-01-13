Gareth Joy RT @ITVWales: Wales and Ospreys back James Hook to retire from rugby at end of season https://t.co/qyyP5FPeee https://t.co/zHFnUsq1Fu 5 minutes ago Liz Perkins RT @MattSouth7: Wales international and Ospreys favourite James Hook has announced that he is retiring from rugby at the end of the season,… 29 minutes ago olivera kovacevic RT @BBCSport: Ospreys and Wales international James Hook is to retire at the end of the season. He's outlined the reason why and his ambit… 35 minutes ago Alexander Young James Hook: Ospreys and Wales back to retire at end of season https://t.co/oY2k0qDlza 48 minutes ago Freaks Of Rugby RT @BBCSportWales: Ospreys, Wales and Lions back James Hook will retire at the end of season with ambitions of becoming a children's author… 1 hour ago Deck Sports News James Hook: Ospreys and Wales back to retire at end of season https://t.co/GIY8k4OcqP https://t.co/yrYSWihG0u 1 hour ago 96.4 FM The Wave SPORT: Wales and Ospreys star James Hook announces rugby retirement: https://t.co/78XOqTU1uQ https://t.co/TBBeslwRkH 1 hour ago Swansea Sound SPORT: Wales and Ospreys star James Hook announces rugby retirement: https://t.co/GwBVQ9cMqC 1 hour ago