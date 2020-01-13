'Pandya can pass Yo-Yo in sleep, just wants more time before return'

Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya being withdrawn from the 'A team for the tour of New Zealand in the eleventh hour raised quite a few eyebrows with some even saying that he failed a fitness test. But it has now been revealed that the all-rounder himself wants to spend some more time working on his back before he returns to action.



Recent related videos from verified sources The 'Sunday scaries' start to sink at this time, according to research The "Sunday scaries" set in at 3:58 p.m., according to new research. That's according to a survey of 2,000 Americans, which found 88% of respondents have a feeling of anxiety on Sunday when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published 3 days ago A bearded dragon that had been so badly neglected she was left paralysed has been able to crawl across her tank for the first ti A bearded dragon that had been so badly neglected she was left paralysed has crawled across her tank for the first time - thanks to a custom-made WHEELCHAIR. Life is no longer a drag for resilient.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this