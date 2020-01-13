Global  

'Pandya can pass Yo-Yo in sleep, just wants more time before return'

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya being withdrawn from the 'A team for the tour of New Zealand in the eleventh hour raised quite a few eyebrows with some even saying that he failed a fitness test. But it has now been revealed that the all-rounder himself wants to spend some more time working on his back before he returns to action.
