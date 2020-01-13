Global  

Jasprit Bumrah named BCCI's best male international cricketer, receives Rs 15 lakh

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday headlined the BCCI Annual Awards function, grabbing the prestigious Polly Umrigar award apart from annexing the Dilip Sardesai honour for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season. Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a...
Second T20I: Outstanding at Indore

Second T20I: Outstanding at Indore*Indore:* All-round India ticked all the boxes on Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan's return to international cricket and swept Sri Lanka aside by seven wickets...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah hits the nets at Guwahati

*Guwahati:* Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets ahead of their...
Mid-Day


