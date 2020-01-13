Global  

Portuguese bike rider Paulo Goncalves killed in Dakar crash

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*Saudi Arabia:* Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers announced. The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kilometres of the day's ride from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir. "The organisers received an alert at 10:08 (0708 GMT) and dispatched...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally

Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally 00:42

 Portuguese motorcycle rider Paulo Goncalves died after a fall in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, organizers said. David Doyle reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Portugal's Paulo Goncalves dies during Dakar 7th stage - organisers

Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers have announced.
News24

Motorcyclist dies in Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves dies after a crash during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally on Sunday.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportSifySeattle TimesFOX SportsIndependentThe Age

