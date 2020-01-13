Global  

Nusli Wadia withdraws cases against Ratan Tata

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia withdrew all defamation cases -- including the Rs 3,000 crore suit -- against Tata group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and others. Wadia had filed a criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the board of some Tata Group companies.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation cases against Ratan Tata, others

Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia withdrew all defamation cases against Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata Group in the Supreme Court on Monday, after the...
IndiaTimes

Resolve your differences: SC to Tatas, Wadia

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan N. Tata and industrialist Nusli Wadia to amicably settle their differences like “
Hindu Also reported by •Sify

