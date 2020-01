Nusli Wadia withdraws cases against Ratan Tata

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia withdrew all defamation cases -- including the Rs 3,000 crore suit -- against Tata group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and others. Wadia had filed a criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the board of some Tata Group companies. πŸ‘“ View full article