Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in another Hawaii comeback

FOX Sports Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in another Hawaii comebackTwo weeks in the rain and wind of Hawaii brought two surprise winners in a playoff
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith celebrates Hawaii victory

Smith celebrates Hawaii victory 01:16

 Cameron Smith reflects on making a winning start to 2020 with play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in another Hawaii comeback

HONOLULU (AP) — Two weeks in Hawaii brought rain, unusually strong wind, playoffs and two players who thought victory was out of reach until the winner’s lei...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsReutersReuters IndiaThe AgeNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.