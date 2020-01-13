Sergio Aguero becomes Premier League's highest overseas scorer

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*London:* Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero has become the most prolific foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history. He achieved the feat during Manchester City's drubbing of Aston Villa in the ongoing competition. The 31-year-old scored his 12th hat-trick as City thrashed Villa 6-1 on Sunday. The Argentine moved level -- and... 👓 View full article

