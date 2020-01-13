Global  

Sergio Aguero becomes Premier League's highest overseas scorer

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*London:* Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero has become the most prolific foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history. He achieved the feat during Manchester City's drubbing of Aston Villa in the ongoing competition. The 31-year-old scored his 12th hat-trick as City thrashed Villa 6-1 on Sunday. The Argentine moved level -- and...
News video: Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? 01:09

 A look at the top scorers in the Premier League.

Aguero: I want to keep scoring [Video]Aguero: I want to keep scoring

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero broke two long standing Premier League goal-scoring records after his hat-trick against Aston Villa and said he has to thank his teammates for their help.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:27Published

Guardiola: Aguero is incredible [Video]Guardiola: Aguero is incredible

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out record-breaking striker Sergio Aguero out for praise after his side thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:06Published


Sergio Aguero becomes Premier League's highest overseas scorer

London, Jan 13 (IANS) Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero has become the most prolific foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history. He achieved the feat during...
Sify

Sport24.co.za | Aguero makes history as City hit Villa for SIX

Sergio Aguero became the Premier League's top scoring foreign player with a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa.
News24

