Hardik Pandya can pass Yo-Yo in sleep, just wants more time before return: BCCI sources

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*Kolkata:* India all-rounder Hardik Pandya being withdrawn from the 'A team for the tour of New Zealand in the eleventh hour raised quite a few eyebrows with some even saying that he failed a fitness test. But it has now been revealed that the all-rounder himself wants to spend some more time working on his back before he returns...
'Pandya can pass Yo-Yo in sleep, just wants more time before return'

Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya being withdrawn from the 'A team for the tour of New Zealand in the eleventh hour raised quite a few...
Sify

Didn't step out of house: Hardik on chat show row

Hardik Pandya was indefinitely suspended by BCCI for making outrageous remarks on women and subsequently let off with a fine. He had a mediocre IPL, World Cup...
IndiaTimes

