Hardik Pandya can pass Yo-Yo in sleep, just wants more time before return: BCCI sources
Monday, 13 January 2020 () *Kolkata:* India all-rounder Hardik Pandya being withdrawn from the 'A team for the tour of New Zealand in the eleventh hour raised quite a few eyebrows with some even saying that he failed a fitness test. But it has now been revealed that the all-rounder himself wants to spend some more time working on his back before he returns...
According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney.
On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to
record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants.
On...