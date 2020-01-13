Chelsea FC News Diego Simeone full of praise for Real Madrid's Fede Valverde for cynical red card hack on his player… https://t.co/3z43MynnNX 27 minutes ago Seun🌍🌍🌍 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has praised Real Madrid ace Federico Valverde for his red card in last night's Span… 46 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has praised Real Madrid ace Federico Valverde for his red card in last night's S… https://t.co/GQBwMRqwNE 51 minutes ago Mmolaigaone RT @Soccer_Laduma: While Lionel Messi’s face-to-face spat with Joao Felix was one of the biggest talking points from Atletico Madrid’s 3-2… 3 days ago Soccer Laduma While Lionel Messi’s face-to-face spat with Joao Felix was one of the biggest talking points from Atletico Madrid’s… https://t.co/N3Mg45QKOp 3 days ago