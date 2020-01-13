Global  

After Weekend Games, 4 Teams Are Left In The NFL Playoffs

NPR Monday, 13 January 2020
As expected, San Francisco, Green Bay and Kansas City are moving on in the NFL playoffs. It is a big surprise that the Tennessee Titans are among the last four teams standing.
