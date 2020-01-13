Global  

Barca great Iniesta urges club to respect Valverde amid ´ugly´ saga

SoccerNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Andres Iniesta has urged Barcelona to show more respect to head coach Ernesto Valverde following “ugly” reports they are attempting to line up club legend Xavi as his replacement. Barca are on course for a third successive LaLiga title and remain in the Champions League, but Valverde is under increasing pressure. Following the 3-2 Supercopa […]

The post Barca great Iniesta urges club to respect Valverde amid ´ugly´ saga appeared first on Soccer News.
Xavi ‘would love’ to coach Barca amid rumors of his return

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde’s job appears in serious doubt after his club met with Xavi Hernández amid growing speculation that...
Seattle Times

Xavi: Barcelona job is my dream but I respect Valverde

Xavi described becoming Barcelona head coach as his “dream” but insisted he respects under-pressure incumbent Ernesto Valverde. Valverde’s position has...
SoccerNews.com

Ernesto Valverde is under pressure at Barcelona amid apparent attempts to appoint Xavi. Andres Iniesta wants respect shown.

