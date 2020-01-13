Barca great Iniesta urges club to respect Valverde amid ´ugly´ saga

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Andres Iniesta has urged Barcelona to show more respect to head coach Ernesto Valverde following “ugly” reports they are attempting to line up club legend Xavi as his replacement. Barca are on course for a third successive LaLiga title and remain in the Champions League, but Valverde is under increasing pressure. Following the 3-2 Supercopa […]



