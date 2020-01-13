Global  

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone heaps praise on Federico Valverde for ‘winning Real Madrid the match’ with his ‘professional foul’ on Alvaro Morata

Monday, 13 January 2020
Diego Simeone has sung the praises of Federico Valverde for his ‘professional foul’ on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, conceding it effectively won Real Madrid the Spanish Super Cup. The Uruguay international was shown a straight red card deep into extra time for deliberately tripping Morata when the Atletico striker was clean through on goal. […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller 02:56

 Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

