UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 12 hours ago