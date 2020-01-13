Global  

UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Here is a list of all the major UFC fights scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do battle. EVENTS UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV Main Event – Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene […]
News video: McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 00:39

 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...

Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: UFC star's return confirmed – When is it? Could he face Conor McGregor again?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return to the UFC later this year for a blockbuster bout against Tony Ferguson. 'The Eagle' won on his Octagon comeback last...
talkSPORT

Conor McGregor mocked as Khabib Nurmagomedov reaction to Jose Aldo KO emerges

Khabib could not believe what he was seeing when he watched McGregor knock out Aldo in 13 seasons at UFC 194 in 2015 as new footage emerged from the historic...
Daily Star


