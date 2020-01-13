UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Here is a list of all the major UFC fights scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do battle. EVENTS UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV Main Event – Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene […]
Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...
After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..