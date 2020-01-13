Global  

Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 7.35 per cent in December as against 5.54 per cent in November mainly on account of rising vegetable prices, government data showed on Monday.
Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, crosses RBI’s comfort level

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.11% in December 2018 and 5.54% in November 2019.
Rising food prices push India's December retail inflation to over five-year high

India’s annual retail inflation accelerated to 7.35% in December, the highest in more than five years, strengthening views that the central bank will once...
