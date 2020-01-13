Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher does Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration after touchdown in thrilling win over Houston Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs staged a remarkable comeback to beat the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. The Chiefs were down 24-0 at Arrowhead Stadium with DeShaun Watson and the Texans capitalising on their momentum in the first quarter. However, Patrick Mahomes and his team then went on to score 41 […]

