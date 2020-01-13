Global  

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher does Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration after touchdown in thrilling win over Houston Texans

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs staged a remarkable comeback to beat the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. The Chiefs were down 24-0 at Arrowhead Stadium with DeShaun Watson and the Texans capitalising on their momentum in the first quarter. However, Patrick Mahomes and his team then went on to score 41 […]
News video: Chiefs fans react with 'high emotions' to win over Texans

 Several dozen Kansas City Chiefs fans watched tonight’s AFC Divisional game against the Houston Texans on the giant screen in the Power and Light District.

Kansas City Chiefs come from 24-0 down to beat Houston Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs stage a thrilling comeback from 24-0 down to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 and advance to the AFC Championship game.
BBC Sport

Chiefs' Eric Fisher Does a 'Stone Cold' Beer Celebration After Touchdown

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans in spectacular fashion this weekend -- but nothing was more spectacular than one of their offensive tackles busting two beers...
TMZ.com


