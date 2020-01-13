Global  

UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Reuters India Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jan 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 33 between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Strikers win by 63 runs Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Jake Weatherald c Tom Cooper b Mohammad Nabi 27 Philip Salt c Tom Cooper b Jack Wildermuth 18 Travis Head c Joe Mennie b Cameron Boyce 22 Jonathan Wells c Beau Webster b Joe Mennie 58 Harry Nielsen c Beau Webster b Samit Patel 4 Matt Short
