UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 33 between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday at Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Strikers win by 63 runs Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Jake Weatherald c Tom Cooper b Mohammad Nabi 27 Philip Salt c Tom Cooper b Jack Wildermuth 18 Travis Head c Joe Mennie b Cameron Boyce 22 Jonathan Wells c Beau Webster b Joe Mennie 58 Harry Nielsen c Beau Webster b Samit Patel 4 Matt Short 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Big Bash League Scoreboard Jan 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 22 between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades on Saturday at Melbourne, Australia Melbourne Stars win by...

Reuters India 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this