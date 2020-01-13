Global  

Bruno Fernandes: Profile of the Sporting Lisbon midfielder eyeing Manchester United transfer this month

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are looking to land Portugal ace Bruno Fernandes this month with reports a £65million deal is close to completion. The talented 25-year-old midfielder has attracted the eye of United and several other Premier League sides in recent seasons. He came close to leaving Sporting Lisbon last summer but remained with the club and […]
News video: 'Fernandes desperate for Man Utd move'

'Fernandes desperate for Man Utd move' 02:04

 Sky Sports News's James Cooper gives the latest details on Bruno Fernandes' possible transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United.

