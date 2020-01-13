Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baseball Hall of Fame: Controversial persona aside, Curt Schilling deserves to be honored

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
One of the best postseason players in the history of baseball, Curt Schilling is picking up steam in his eighth year on the ballot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: Controversial ex-Phillies, Red Sox ace Curt Schilling snubbed again - Major League Base… https://t.co/GFqjV1j3JQ 5 minutes ago

THEOTTSSHOW

Over The Top Sports Show Congrats to Derek Jeter and Larry Walker on being selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. As always, the results alw… https://t.co/wvegieexzm 7 minutes ago

Drew321

Drew321 If you voted for less then 5 players for the baseball Hall of Fame. You don't take this responsibility seriously an… https://t.co/OS7rJIxx71 3 hours ago

_Joaquin05

JQ RT @WFAN660: Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz highlight a list of controversial players who will become candidates for the Hall of Fame over… 6 hours ago

HipsterTito

ht. It’s my favorite time of the year: Reciting Baseball Hall of Fame Ballots! Personally, my favorite is when Twitte… https://t.co/O8JN2S8ILs 19 hours ago

WFAN660

WFAN Sports Radio Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz highlight a list of controversial players who will become candidates for the Hall of… https://t.co/y1g26WGaPu 1 day ago

Dompods

Dom Pods RT @SoxsideBoys: My 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. I'm sure this one will be controversial. Open for debate. #HOF2020 https://t.co/mRqt… 1 day ago

SoxsideBoys

The SoxSide Boys My 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. I'm sure this one will be controversial. Open for debate. #HOF2020 https://t.co/mRqt2dWVpl 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.