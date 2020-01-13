Global  

Kimia Alizadeh: A guide to Iran's defecting athletes

BBC Sport Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The announcement by Kimia Alizadeh that she will defect from Iran is the latest in a series of high-profile changes of nationality from the country's top athletes.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects 01:06

 Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

Iran's sole female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh announced Saturday she has permanently left her country, citing the "hypocrisy" of a system she claims...
Japan Today Also reported by •BBC News

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: Kimia Alizadeh: A guide to Iran's defecting athletes https://t.co/ohgDBGbYO5 https://t.co/gBOPC9bD2m 53 minutes ago

RobertSwords2

Robert Swords Some of you talk oppression of women here, seriously?. Iran has now lost their only medalist, tae kwan do bronze wi… https://t.co/Hm5ckA4Sly 8 hours ago

