Who is Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone? His UFC records, height, who has he fought and will he beat Conor McGregor in his next fight?

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
It’s almost here: America vs Ireland or Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. While everyone is keen to see what sort of fighter McGregor has become since his last bout, in October 2018, Cerrone has been much more active – one of the most active in the organisation. He has lost his previous […]
News video: McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 00:39

 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...

McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246 [Video]McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

Conor McGregor excited to return to octagon at UFC 246 after making weight for welterweight fight with Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor fight this weekend [Video]Conor McGregor fight this weekend

Conor McGregor is back in the ring this weekend at T-Mobile Arena. The fighter has been relatively quiet about his return to the ring. He will be fight Cowboy on Saturday.

UFC 246: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone fires back at PETA ahead of bout against Conor McGregor

UFC 246: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone fires back at PETA ahead of bout against Conor McGregorAhead of his headline bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 this weekend, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has found himself in a war of words with an unlikely opponent....
Conor McGregor Is A Heavy -325 Favorite Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone For UFC 246 Fight

Who are you taking?
