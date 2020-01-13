Who is Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone? His UFC records, height, who has he fought and will he beat Conor McGregor in his next fight?
Monday, 13 January 2020 () It’s almost here: America vs Ireland or Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. While everyone is keen to see what sort of fighter McGregor has become since his last bout, in October 2018, Cerrone has been much more active – one of the most active in the organisation. He has lost his previous […]
Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...