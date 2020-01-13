Global  

Trevor Lawrence showed his greatest for Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl comeback

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
With his performance against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed how his game can hit a higher gear.
