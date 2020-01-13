Trevor Lawrence showed his greatest for Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl comeback

With his performance against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed how his game can hit a higher gear.



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33Published 2 weeks ago LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, LSU's Joe Burrow at elite level entering national title matchup The national championship game between Clemson and LSU features quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow, who are both playing at elite level.

USATODAY.com 5 days ago



Clemson's Trevor Lawrence addresses the possibility of leaving after title game Clemson's Trevor Lawrence interested faces a question about his future after the title game. Could he leave for XFL or sit out? He has a clear answer.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this