SheBelieves Cup: England Women face USA, Japan and Spain in title defence

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners. Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time. while Rapinoe was named the second ever women's Ballon d'Or winner. The 64th annual.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:29Published on December 3, 2019