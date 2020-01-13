|
Kyrie Irving Is Back, as if He Never Left
|
|
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
After a 26-game absence, and just a week after talking about having surgery, Kyrie Irving was almost perfect.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Kyrie Irving Breaks Down His Custom In-Game Sneakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and Nike senior footwear designer Benjamin Nethongkome have worked with each other for years to design and perfect the sneakers Kyrie uses in NBA games. Watch as..
Credit: GQ Duration: 16:29Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this