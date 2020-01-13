Global  

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman ‘arrested for jumping on the hood of a car’ after being pictured out in Beverly Hills

talkSPORT Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills. TMZ report that the receiver caused damage to the car while out with friends at about 9pm. Police were in the area investigating a suspected robbery when he was allegedly arrested and cited […]
 Star NFL receiver, Julian Edelman is in trouble with the law after a wild incident in Beverly Hills. The New England Patriots player has been arrested on vandalism charges.

Sports Final: Could Tom Brady Sign Elsewhere This Offseason? [Video]Sports Final: Could Tom Brady Sign Elsewhere This Offseason?

Tom Brady will be a free agent until March 18, but would the quarterback really leave New England? Mike Reiss joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night, and said all it takes is one..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:12Published

Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills, Cited For Vandalism, Report Says [Video]Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills, Cited For Vandalism, Report Says

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published


Patriots WR Julian Edelman arrested for alleged vandalism in Beverly Hills

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was detained and released Saturday night in Beverly Hills after damaging a car by jumping on the hood.
USATODAY.com

NFL Star Julian Edelman Arrested for Jumping on Car Despite Reportedly Needing Knee Surgery

The New England Patriots wide receiver is cited for misdemeanor vandalism for jumping on the hood of a vehicle and causing damage, after it's reported that he...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

DeviantObvious

Pandimensional waffle come to mate w/your redheads Cannot help but shake my head at adults acting like children when they don’t win. Now we see why there are particip… https://t.co/VKOhCQ9FiG 3 minutes ago

SheDrunkMyJuice

Will Bettelheim 🐺 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: New England Patriots Star Julian Edelman Arrested In California - https://t.co/o7xaRpYQ2r https://t.co/3c01NuQNP1 5 minutes ago

Outhere

Jeanette *** MAGA***KAG***USA***KARMA***ARIZONA*** New England Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Southern California https://t.co/fzCzuNNaZ8 18 minutes ago

HerosMoraes

Heros de Moraes RT @RNewengland: Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California https://t.co/gshYLG8M4A via @bangordailynews 21 minutes ago

RNewengland

RoadTrip_NewEngland Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California https://t.co/gshYLG8M4A via @bangordailynews 22 minutes ago

oss365

One Stop Sports New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes i… https://t.co/iJSNwJRxXo 25 minutes ago

_TLee10

Trey Lee Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested and accused of vandalism in Beverly Hills #jlabnews https://t.co/KqW7oh1Yfd 47 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Sport #USSports #NewEnglandPatriots New England Patriots star Julian Edelman ‘arrested for jumping on the hood of… https://t.co/LeiOS8koD3 1 hour ago

