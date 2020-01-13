New England Patriots star Julian Edelman ‘arrested for jumping on the hood of a car’ after being pictured out in Beverly Hills
Monday, 13 January 2020 () New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills. TMZ report that the receiver caused damage to the car while out with friends at about 9pm. Police were in the area investigating a suspected robbery when he was allegedly arrested and cited […]
