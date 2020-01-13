Nick Wright: The playoff game vs. the Titans was Lamar Jackson’s worst performance

Nick Wright recaps the Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Divisional Round playoff matchup and discusses what the Ravens loss says about quarterback Lamar...

Cousin Sal: Titans pumping up Lamar Jackson was a ‘big, big mistake’ Cousin Sal thinks it was unwise of Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans to heap praise on Lamar Jackson ahead of their Divisional round match up this weekend.

FOX Sports 5 days ago



